Queensferry Crossing and Edinburgh Bypass hit with major delays

Rush hour commuters travelling home across the Queensferry Crossing this afternoon have been hit with lengthy delays after a vehicle break down.

On the north bound M80 approach to the bridge a broken down car in lane two is causing traffic to back up.

Police Scotland sent officers to the scene around 16:30 on Friday and the force warned drivers to expect “significant delays.”

To make matters worse for drivers heading out of the Capital, another breakdown on the northbound approach near the Ferry Toll junction was reported at 17:00.

Edinburgh City Bypass

A breakdown has sparked delays on the Queensferry Crossing. Picture: Traffic Scotland

Meanwhile, an accident on the west bound side of the Edinburgh City Bypass near the Straiton junction has caused tailbacks.

As of 16:50 cars, were queuing past Lasswade.

