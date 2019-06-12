Protest prompts review of water pistols on Edinburgh Taxi Outing

ORGANISERS of Edinburgh's Taxi Outing have vowed to review the use of water pistols after a soaked driver's sit down protest at yesterday's event.

Footage emerged online of the bizarre moment the private hire driver lay down in front of the procession of cabs after being targeted with a water jet.

The annual Taxi Outing sees scores of special needs children taken on a day out in brightly decorated cabs.

Edinburgh Taxi Outing committee secretary, Keith Bell, told the BBC Scotland news website: "This is a tradition that has been going on since 1947 and the children get very excited about it.

"I will look at having no water balloons next year, that might be an option, and I will discuss it with the committee. But I would be very reluctant to impose a ban on water pistols on the kids.

"Children with special needs are often treated very poorly and this is one day off from being judged and having snide comments from ignorant members of the public.

"Children with special needs sometimes suffer discrimination for outbursts or meltdowns in public which they can't stop because they have a medical condition.

"This event brings them great joy and many people come out of schools, fire stations and nursing homes to soak us back along the route.

"It is a balance of negatives and positives but I think it's 95% positive for the children as it gives them a guilt-free day.

"I publicise the event with advertising and on Twitter and I stand on the lorry at the front telling people that they need to close their car windows if they don't want to get wet."