Proposed Glasgow parking curbs anger Police Scotland staff

Police Scotland staff are up in arms at plans triggered by the force to curb parking around one of its biggest buildings, The Scotsman has learned.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) has criticised the “ill thought-out” proposals near the Dalmarnock offices in Glasgow which it said would make it unviable for some of the 1,000 staff to work there.

Glasgow City Council has consulted on banning parking from streets adjoining the Clyde Gateway complex in the east end of the city after Police Scotland raised concerns.

The council said it had found “numerous examples of inconsiderate and obstructive parking that created road safety concerns”.

It is understood these do not relate to Police Scotland staff’s cars. However, free parking is already so scarce in the area that some police staff have resorted to parking – legally – on cycle lanes in a nearby street, which is in the South Lanarkshire Council area.

SPF general secretary Calum Steele said: “It is self-evident that an employer the size of Police Scotland in Dalmarnock will place considerable pressure on available parking in the area.

“That said, the imposition of parking restrictions, without any apparent thought for the impact on the working population, seems ill thought-out.

“The police building in French Street is occupied by staff who travel from across the Strathclyde area and beyond. Public transport is not a viable option for many, and the absence of a credible alternative parking will undoubtedly see many considering the financial viability of working there.”

Chief Superintendent Andy McDowall said: “We are aware of the potential imposition of parking restrictions in the streets surrounding our Dalmarnock premises.

“Police Scotland has a sizable workforce based at Dalmarnock and our people commute to and from work by various means. For many, public transport is not a viable option.

“We are aware a number of our staff have participated in the council consultation.

“We are also examining various options, including the effectiveness of our current limited parking facilities, car sharing and public transport travel plans.”

A city council spokesman said: “We were approached by Police Scotland with concerns about parking in the area around their office.

“A site visit to the area indicated numerous examples of inconsiderate and obstructive parking that created road safety concerns.”

The spokesman said a consultation had been held “on proposed parking restrictions that would address unsafe or undesirable parking”.