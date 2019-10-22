Princes Street closed in one direction after two buses collide

Have your say

Princes Street has been closed in one direction this morning after a collision involving two buses.

The collision happened on the eastbound side of the street close to the Jenners department store.

Police can not currently be reached for comment but the Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has posted a tweet about the crash which reads: "Princes Street eastbound is CLOSED at Jenners due to an RTC involving two buses."

A picture online suggests the collision may involve a Stagecoach bus and Lothian Bus.

Stagecoach East tweeted to say there has been a "small accident" and that the bus could not be moved.

The collision happened on Princes Street eastbound. Pic: Google Maps.

More details to follow.