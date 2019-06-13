Prestwick Airport put up for sale

Prestwick Airport was today offered for sale by the Scottish Government - six years after buying it for £1 to avert closure.

Transport Scotland said it was testing the market and denied potential buyers had been identified.

It said an advert would be placed in the Official Journal of the European Union, inviting expression of interest in the business.

The move comes 18 months after speculation about a potential sale of the Ayrshire airport, which has taken on some £40 million of Scottish Government loans that will need to be paid back..

Ryanair is its only passenger airline, but other income comes from cargo and military flights, and other operations.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “Since the Scottish Government bought Prestwick Airport in 2013, we have been clear that it is our intention to return the business to the private sector when the time is right.

“The senior management team at the airport has continued to engage with potential buyers and investors to discuss proposals for developing the business under new ownership.

“Good progress continues to be made by the airport to increase revenue, deliver operating efficiencies and pursue exciting opportunities for the future, including Spaceport.

“In light of that progress, the airport will shortly place an advert in the Official Journal of the European Union inviting expressions of interest.

"Any proposals submitted as a result of the advert would be considered carefully before any decision was taken to divest our shareholding in the airport or any part of the business.”

Ayr Conservative MSP John Scott said: “It is good news that Prestwick Airport is now being actively marketed for sale and I hope that a buyer can be secured at the earliest opportunity.

“Despite the problems the airport has faced over recent years, and the need for it to be taken over by the government in 2013, I have always firmly believed that it has the potential for a bright future.

“Prestwick has all the foundations for success; the longest commercial runway and parallel taxiway in Scotland, a reputation of being Britain's only fog-free airport, its own dedicated railway station and a thriving aerospace campus.

“What it now needs is an owner prepared to put in the investment to take the airport forward as the major economic asset it undoubtedly is.”