Police to be challenged over blocking cycle lane

The “bad practice” of Police Scotland staff parking their cars over a cycle lane near one of its biggest offices will be raised by the area’s roads authority.

The move follows a cycle commuter complaining to South Lanarkshire Council about being forced into rush-hour traffic by vehicles blocking the lane.

It is marked with cycle symbols on Shawfield Road, just south of the force’s Clyde Gateway administration centre in Dalmarnock, but not enforced by double yellow lines.

The cyclist, who asked not to be named, said: “The council claimed parking is being developed, but having been forced into traffic when a parked car bumped off the kerb, should I have to wait so long due to the priority of laziness?” The council initially told the man: “It would be seen as bad practice to park in such a manner and may also be seen as obstructive parking by Police Scotland.”

But when he told them police staff were among those responsible, it replied: “Given the information you have provided regarding the motorists who are parking at this locus, I can advise it is our intention to liaise with Police Scotland to hopefully resolve the issue.”

Gordon MacKay, the council’s head of roads and transportation, said: “The cycle lanes in this area are advisory.

“Whilst we would always discourage drivers from parking here, there is no traffic regulation order in place to allow enforcement action.”

John Donnelly, co-convener of GoBike, the Strathclyde Cycle Campaign, said: “We often see cars parked on painted cycle lanes. That is one of the reasons why we are running a campaign, #PaintIsNotProtection.

“We are looking for councils to provide a network of joined-up, protected, segregated cycle lanes. This is to enable anyone who wants to use a bike to get around to do so safely.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and police staff who work in the Clyde Gateway building are regularly reminded by ­senior management of the need to park responsibly.

“We are aware of the issue in Shawfield Road. However, [we] have not received any complaints from members of the public. Due to the specific road markings, the lane is not a solely-dedicated cycle lane, thus parking there alone is not an enforceable offence.

“We would urge anyone who wishes to make a complaint to contact Rutherglen Police ­Station via 101. Complaints will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”