Police officer still unconscious in hospital after horror M90 crash on Sunday

One of two police officers involved in a crash on the M90 on Sunday is still unconscious and receiving intensive care in hospital, the police Chief Superintendent has said.

CS Stewart Cole went to visit one of the officers with Chief Inspector Mark Patterson yesterday.

CS Cole wrote on Twitter: "Today with CI Patterson, I visited one of @polscotrpu officers injured in Sunday evening's RTC on M90. Whilst he remains unconscious, the intensive treatment & care from #NHS Scotland is humbling as is the bravery optimistic love & unstinting attention from his fiancée & family."

The crash, involving one vehicle, occurred at around 10pm on Sunday night on the M90 northbound Edinburgh to Perth.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the driver was removed from the car by the Fire and Rescue Service.

He was later taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, then transferred to Western General Hospital in Edinburgh with neurological injuries.

Police were responding to reports of a drunk driver.

The passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital with back injuries.

