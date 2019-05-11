Police hunt ScotRail passenger who wanted to 'set black people on fire'

Have your say

Police are hunting a racist train passenger who said he wanted to "set black people on fire."

The comments were reportedly made by a man on a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Carluke on Sunday, March 31st at about 9:20pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident.

Officers say they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The male suspect is described as white with thick stubble and short brown hair, and was wearing a polo top with a purple collar and a black jumper which said "Balmain Paris" on the front in white letters.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognised someone matching this description should contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.