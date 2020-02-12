Police cordon off Glasgow street after pedestrian dies after being hit by bus

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus in the southside of Glasgow.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident which occurred at around 10am on Brisbane Street, close to the Battlefield area of the city.

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Brisbane Street, Glasgow picture: supplied

Two police cars were seen in attendance and a bus was later towed from the scene.

A spokesperson for the police, who are appealing for witnesses, said: "The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are very much with them and his friends at this tragic time.

"Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0953 of 12 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."