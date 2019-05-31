Police closed Kirkcaldy road after car crashed into shop

Police closed off a busy Kirkcaldy road last night after a car went through a shop window.

A car crashed into the Cocoon Beauty Bar on St Clair Street.

Police were called to the incident, which involved a BMW, at around 8.20pm.

Emergency services were at the scene and the building was checked for signs of structural weakness but was found to be safe.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.33pm on Thursday, May 30 to reports of a car that had crashed into a commercial premise in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised several fire appliances to St Clair Street where firefighters made the vehicle safe.

“There were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 9.22pm.”

The road remained closed until after 10pm.

Police say there were no injuries, and enquiries are ongoing.

