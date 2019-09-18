Police car hits teenage boy

A boy has been hit by a police vehicle in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm today, and the ambulance is in attendance.

It is understood that the vehicle involved was an unmarked police vehicle.

It is thought that the 16-year-old was not injured in the incident.

