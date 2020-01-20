Police and paramedics rush to accident involving moped in centre of Edinburgh

Have your say

Rush-hour crash on busy Edinburgh road

POLICE and paramedics were called to a rush-hour accident involving a moped in Edinburgh city centre.

Police were called to York Place around 7.45am

A Police Scotland spokesman said they had received a call at 7.45am, reporting a crash involving a car and a motorbike in York Place, outside the Ballantrae Hotel, close to the junction with North St Andrew Street.

One passer-by said they saw a lad being treated by paramedics and police speaking to witnesses.

The police spokesman was unable to say how serious any injuries were.