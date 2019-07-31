Plans unveiled to build River Clyde’s first opening road bridge by 2022

Plans for the first opening road bridge over the River Clyde have reached the tendering stage, with three international teams submitting bids.

They will participate in the process for the crossing, which will connect Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker in a project expected to create thousands of jobs.

It comes after engineering firm Sweco worked with Kettle Collective – the architects behind the Falkirk Wheel – to draw up initial designs for the bridge. The project, which it is hoped will start next year and be completed by 2022, also includes 1.2 miles of new roads including connections to the new Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland being developed by Glasgow Airport.

The bidders include ARC – a joint venture of Roadbridge and American Bridge supported by COWI as design partner, whose previous projects include the construction of the Queensferry Crossing. A Balfour Beatty team made up of Cleveland Bridge, Qualter Hall and consultants Atkins, and construction and civil engineering company Graham working with Hollandia are the others vying for the contract.