Plans for safety measures in Hawick’s Liddesdale Road up for discussion

Have your say

Controversial plans to remove double yellow lines along a Hawick road will come under scrutiny at a public consultation event to be held this week.

Residents of Liddesdale Road were enraged last year after plans emerged to burn off surface signage as part of a package of traffic-calming measures for routes approaching Stonefield Place.

Residents fear such a move would put children’s lives at risk and cause problems for parents pushing prams and disabled people using wheelchairs, however.

They launched an online petition against the proposal, attracting 180 signatures.

Now a community drop-in session is being lined up to give members of the public the chance to discuss potential safety options for Liddesdale Road.

It takes place this Thursday, January 23, at the Heart of Hawick, from 4pm to 7pm.

Options to be discussed include possible movement of speed limits, narrowing of the the carriageway, widening of pavement, alterations to lining and electronic signs.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “There was considerable discussion in the community last year about Liddesdale Road, and we hope local residents will take the opportunity to consider the options and provide their views at the drop-in session.

“Recent traffic surveys at a section of Liddesdale Road chosen in consultation with local residents showed an average vehicle speed of approximately 26mph.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer is also urging residents to get along to this week’s meeting and have their say.

He said: “I am delighted that Scottish Borders Council have responded to the road safety concerns of Liddesdale Road and Stonefield residents by hosting a public meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“This follows public disquiet at proposals, including removal of yellow no-parking lines, that were publicised without any consultation with residents.

“This meeting will highlight the serious risks being faced, particularly by children confronted by speeding motorists in a busy residential area.

“I have previously suggested that some road realignment, together with flashing electronic speed signs, would be a significant step in tackling this hazard before a tragedy occurs.

“I would encourage local residents to attend the meeting and to share their experiences while contributing to what I hope will be effective solutions that Scottish Borders Council must implement.”