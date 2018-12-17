Planned strike by Glasgow Airport workers called off

A planned strike by workers at Gatwick Airport who help passengers with disabilities has been called off after a new pay offer.

Members of Unite employed by logistics firm Wilson James were due to take action for 48 hours from Friday.

The union said workers will receive an additional £1 an hour as well as sick pay for those who do not currently receive it.

Workers are being urged to accept the deal in a ballot.

Unite regional officer Jamie Major said: “The hard-working staff who are dedicated to assisting passengers who require special assistance at Gatwick airport have been undervalued for far too long. This deal begins to address this.”