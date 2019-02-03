Plane carrying missing Emiliano Sala found

Wreckage from the plane carrying the missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala has been found.

Marine scientist David Mearns, who directed a privately-funded search operation north of Guernsey on behalf of the Sala family, said the wreckage of the plane was “located earlier this morning”.

The Piper Malibu N264DB carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, disappeared over the English Channel on January 21 after leaving Nantes in France for Cardiff.

Two vessels, including one commissioned by the AAIB, using sonar had been taking part in a fresh search covering an area of around four square nautical miles.