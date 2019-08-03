Pilots arrested at Glasgow Airport for 'failing breath test'

Two United Airlines pilots, who were due to fly to New York, have been arrested at Glasgow Airport.

As reported on the BBC, the pilots. who were due to be with flying with United Airlines to Newark Airport in New York, allegedly failed a breath test.

The men have not been charged but remain in custody and are expected at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two men, aged 61 and 45, have been arrested and remain in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday 6 August for alleged offences under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 (Section 93)."

The flight was due to depart for Newark Airport at 9am this morning but was cancelled.

In March 2017 an airline pilot was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he admitted boarding a flight while over the legal alcohol limit.

Carlos Roberto Licona, from Texas, United States, was expected to fly as First Officer on a United Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey, from Glasgow Airport but was taken off the plane after security staff smelled alcohol on his breath.

