Person killed after being hit by train on Edinburgh-Dunbar line

Train operators have confirmed a person was killed and that there is major disruption on the network tonight.

Rail companies have announced that services using the Edinburgh to Dunbar stretch of the East Coast line will be cancelled or severely delayed.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) confirmed on Twitter that a person had been struck by a train in the area and has died.

Fatality on the line

A spokesman said: "Please bear with us, due to a fatality no services are able to enter or depart Edinburgh, we will update as soon as we have any further information.

"My apologies for any inconvenience caused to your journey this evening."

Trains are not able to leave Edinburgh Waverley on the East Coast line. Picture File

ScotRail have tweeted that: "Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Prestonpans and North Berwick."

Trains due to travel to East Lothian stations including Prestonpans, Musselburgh, Longniddry and Drem will be cancelled or delayed up to 60 minutes.