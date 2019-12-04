Person killed after being hit by train in West Lothian

A person has been killed after being struck by a train in West Lothian this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the railway near Fauldhouse just after 1:30pm.

A person has been struck near Fauldhouse and ScotRail services have been suspended.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "Shortly after 1.30pm today, officers were called to the Fauldhouse area following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be made for the Procurator Fiscal."

READ MORE: More seats for Edinburgh-Glasgow commuters announced by ScotRail

A number of ScotRail services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Shotts were disrupted as a result of the incident.

The ScotRail official Twitter account said: "Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between #Shotts and Livingston South, because of this the line is currently closed & services will be disrupted. We are working closely with emergency services & will update you once we receive more info."

ScotRaill later tweeted: "UPDATE: We have been advised that we can restart services from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central. Services from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh will remain disrupted for the time being, but we are working closely with the emergency services to reopen the line as soon as possible."

Services are expected to resume as normal by 4:30pm.

The railway operator has confirmed that tickets can be used on bus services to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Follow their twitter account for updates.