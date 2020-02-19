Person killed after being hit by train between Maryhill and Ashfield in Glasgow

Have your say

Rail operators have confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train.

A Scotrail spokesman said: "Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Maryhill & Ashfield.

"While the emergency services attend, our Glasgow Queen St - Anniesland via Kelvindale services will be suspended."

A National Rail spokeswoman said: "A person has been hit by a train resulting in all lines being blocked between Glasgow Queen Street and Maryhill.

"Trains are currently unable to run between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland."

The Sun has reported that the person has now died.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police (BTP) told The Sun, "We were called to Ashfield rail station at 11.47am after a report that a person had been struck by a train.

"Officers from BTP attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident has been declared non-suspicious.”

Services to and from Anniesland via Partick were unaffected. Replacement bus services were in effect.

Scotrail has now confirmed normal service will resume around 2pm.