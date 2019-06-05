Person hit by train in Fife: What we know so far

The news this morning that someone has been hit by a train has had a huge impact on transport across the Kingdom.

What happened?

A person died this morning after being hit by a train. Although this was in the Dunfermline area, it had a huge effect on transport services in the rest of Fife.

This included rail services through Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing. Some services were replaced by buses.

What do ScotRail say?

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Some services through west Fife were disrupted this morning. Sadly, this was due to a person being struck by a train in the Dunfermline area.

“Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

Are police investigating?

Unlike other matters of this nature in Scotland, Police Scotland do not deal with train-related incidents.

All matters relating to trains and the routes affacted are dealt with by British Transport Police (BTP).

Details of the person involved have not been released, and police are working to identify them and contact family.

What do BTP say?

A spokesman for British Transport Police, said: “At 6.30am today, officers were called to Dunfermline Town station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. A report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.”

What happens next?

It is understood that rail services are returning to normal, but it

