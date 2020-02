Have your say

Rail operators have confirmed a person was struck by a train a short time ago.

A Scotrail spokesman said: "Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Maryhill & Ashfield.

"While the emergency services attend, our Glasgow Queen St - Anniesland via Kelvindale services will be suspended."

The condition of the person is not known.

Services to and from Anniesland via Partick are unaffected.

Replacement bus services are in affect.