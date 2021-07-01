Pentalina ferry at centre of safety row between RMT union and Pentland Ferries over alleged alterations

MV Pentalina has been out of passenger service apart from some brief private contracts since 2019. Picture: Pentland Ferries

The dispute is likely to further inflame controversy over the company pulling out of an expected deal to operate the vessel to provide much-needed extra capacity on one of its busiest routes.

However, the spat may just muddy the waters because The Scotsman understands the talks foundered principally because Pentland Ferries pays its crew – who would have operated the vessel as part of the deal – less than CalMac.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was due to provide extra sailings to Arran from August.

The RMT claimed unauthorised changes to Pentalina were made which threatened safety.

However, it is understood the only change made was to the ferry’s servery to accommodate a fridge, which had no safety implications.