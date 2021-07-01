Pentalina ferry at centre of safety row between RMT union and Pentland Ferries over alleged alterations

The dispute is likely to further inflame controversy over the company pulling out of an expected deal to operate the vessel to provide much-needed extra capacity on one of its busiest routes.
However, the spat may just muddy the waters because The Scotsman understands the talks foundered principally because Pentland Ferries pays its crew – who would have operated the vessel as part of the deal – less than CalMac.
It was due to provide extra sailings to Arran from August.
The RMT claimed unauthorised changes to Pentalina were made which threatened safety.
However, it is understood the only change made was to the ferry’s servery to accommodate a fridge, which had no safety implications.
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency has ordered that alteration – made six years ago – to be removed.