Pensioner dies after being hit by car on Isle of Lewis

Police have appealed for witnesses after a pensioner died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Lewis.

The 85-year-old man was struck by a blue Volkswagen Polo at around 5.25pm on Monday 23 December, near Aignish, Point.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Stock image: John Devlin

He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, of the Dingwall Road Policing unit, said: "We are supporting the family of the man at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"I would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact us as soon as possible, we are also keen to talk to any driver with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2695 of Monday, 23 December, 2019"