Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on Scottish road

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a van in Moray.

The incident happened at around 6.20am on Saturday one mile north of Elgin on the A941.

Crash on A941 north of Elgin has left a pedestrian seriously injured picture: Google Maps/JPI Media

It involved a white Volkswagen van and a 25-year-old male pedestrian.

READ MORE: Man in connection with Scottish Jamie Lee murder to appear in court



The man has been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment to serious injuries, while the male driver of the van was uninjured.

The road has been closed to allow for investigations at the scene.

READ MORE: Moray Golf Club: Deliberate fire causes extensive damage



Sergeant Scott Deans, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"I would urge anyone who may have been on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth around that time this morning and may have seen a white van or any pedestrians to let us know.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and pass on anything which may be of note."