Pavement parking should become culturally unacceptable - campaigners

A new culture making pavement parking anti-social was urged today campaigners for disabled people and pedestrians.

They want vehicles causing obstructions to be popularly frowned on in advance of a planned new law to ban the practice.

David Hunter of the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland told MSPs: "It is not a decent thing to do to park on a pavement because it creates problems for pedestrians."

He was giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee on the planned Transport (Scotland) Bill, which would outlaw it.

Mr Hunter said bin lorries and vehicles loading should not be exempt, as is proposed.

Iain Smith, of Inclusion Scotland, which campaigns for disabled people, said: "This is very important for disabled people.

"It is about their rights. Many are trapped in their houses because of vehicles parked on pavements."

He said vehicles also damaged pavements, causing a trip hazard.

Mr Smith added that parking beside dropped kerbs should also be made illegal.

John Lauder, director of cycle path developers Sustrans said pavement parking had "become a societal norm", fuelled by more families owning several cars.

He said: "It is a human need for people to be able to get out of their house and down the pavement unencumbered."

Several MSPs expressed concern that a ban would create a shortage of parking.

However, Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, which campaigns for pedestrians,