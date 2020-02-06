Passengers face rush hour delays as trains disrupted in Edinburgh and Bathgate

Have your say

Overhead wires have been damaged.

Rail passengers are facing disruption in Edinburgh this morning over damage to overhead electric wires in Bathgate.

Passengers have been delayed.

The problem has caused delays at stations between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie.

Stations affected include Bathgate, Livingston North, Uphall, Newbridge, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

At these stations passengers are being directed to use their Scotrail tickets on First Bus service 25.

Scotrail tickets are also valid on trams at Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

Scotrail issued an announcement on Twitter: "We have received reports of damage to the overhead lines in the Bathgate area. We will update you once we have more information from our staff on the ground.