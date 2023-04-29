All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
7 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
12 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
13 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
1 day ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer

Passengers evacuated as ferry MV Pentalina runs aground on Orkney

All passengers are said to be safe following the incident on the Pentland Ferries service on Saturday evening

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 29th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 23:21 BST
 Comment

A ferry with 60 people on board has run aground in Orkney with emergency services on the scene.

Pentland Ferries said the MV Pentalia became grounded at the village of St Margaret’s Hope.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smoke was detected in the engine room before the incident. An RNLI lifeboat is understood to have been sent to the scene at around 8.30pm.

MV Pentalina had been out of passenger service apart from some brief private contracts since 2019.MV Pentalina had been out of passenger service apart from some brief private contracts since 2019.
MV Pentalina had been out of passenger service apart from some brief private contracts since 2019.

The RMT union described it as a “major incident” and said the vessel was taking on water.

The Pentalia returned to service earlier this week to allow another ferry, MV Alfred, to service CalMac routes on the west coast.

A statement from Pentland Ferries said: “The MV Pentalina is grounded in St Margaret’s Hope. The vessel has 56 adults, three children and an infant on board. All are safe.

“The emergency services are in attendance. Smoke was detected in the engine room, before the vessel grounded.

“The safety of our passengers is, of course, our first priority.”

An RMT spokesman said: “We are aware of a major incident onboard the MV Pentalina which has run aground, taking on water with a fire in the engine room.

“RNLI lifeboats have been dispatched and all of the ferry’s passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred.”

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart tweeted that he was “sorry” to hear of the incident, but that “all on board are safe and well and that emergency services are in attendance”.

MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston tweeted about the Pentalia incident, saying: “This is the boat which has been brought back into service to allow CalMac to charter the MV Alfred on the west coast routes.

“Hoping crew and passengers are OK, and everyone is able to get off safely.”

The MV Pentalina has only just returned to service releasing MV Alfred from the Pentland Firth to be leased to CalMac.

RNLI Stromness Lifeboat tweeted: “Many thanks to the volunteer crews of Stromness and Longhope lifeboats for prompt action in the safe evacuation of a passenger vessel in Scapa Flow this evening. All passengers and their baggage, plus some crew, were taken the short distance to shore and some crew remained on the boat.”

Related topics:PassengersOrkneyKevin StewartRNLI
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.