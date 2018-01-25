Passengers angry at being left in dark during landslip disruption

ScotRail has been blasted for leaving late-night passengers in the dark after the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line was closed by a landslip.

Up to 70 travellers on the last train back from Glasgow had to wait 40 minutes for a replacement bus at Linlithgow - not knowing if it would show up.

Repairs to the failed wall continuing today. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

One passenger said no staff had been on hand or information provided about the half-hourly shuttle bus to Edinburgh Park last night.

The train arrived in Linlithgow at 12:10am and the bus should have arrived to collect them shortly after 12:30am, but ScotRail said it was delayed until about 12:50am.

A passenger, who asked to be called David, said he had became fed up after waiting half an hour and took a taxi home instead, getting home around 1:30am.

He had tried phoning ScotRail, but the helpline was closed.

The landslip happened just west of the Winchburgh Tunnel in West Lothian. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

The 35-year-old, who was returning from a Chris Rock show at the SEC, said: "When we got on the train at Queen Street, we were told there would be a bus from Linlithgow.

"But when we arrived, there was no sign of it or what to do.

"We were just dumped in the middle of the night and left to stand in the dark.

"Nobody knew anything. It was an awful experience."

He said there a "big crowd of people" were left waiting, which he estimated at 50-70.

However, he said when he managed to contact ScotRail today it had apologised and offered a full refund of his train ticket and taxi fare.

The ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail admitted there were no staff on duty because the station buildings had closed and said where the passengers were waiting was out of sight of CCTV cameras so they could not be seen by control room staff.

It said passengers would have been able to make contact via help points on the station platforms.

A spokesperson said: “We aim to arrange for bus and train times to be as closely aligned as possible and are sorry that some customers had to wait longer than anticipated last night.

“The landslip at Winchburgh has caused significant disruption to services and we hope that customers understand that we’re doing everything we can to keep them moving and get them where they need to be.

“If a station is unstaffed at the time customers arrive, our station Help Points are available to provide more information and assistance if needed.”

The landslip yesterday morning near Winchburgh in West Lothian is being assessed by engineers but it is not known whether the line will re-open today.

The alliance said: "Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The incident halted Edinburgh-Glasgow trains which run every 15 minutes and the half-hourly service between Edinburgh and Dunblane.