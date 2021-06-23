Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The empty Debenhams store and the next-door multi-storey car park appear to be earmarked for the bulldozer, but there are no details of what would take their place.

And a spokeswoman for the shopping centre's owners would only say: “A letter requesting discussions with planning officers has been submitted. This is the very start of a long process, but these are exciting times for Leith and Ocean Terminal.”

The drawing sent to the council, along with a request for an environmental impact screening, shows a large part of the northern end of the centre labelled "demolition area".

The centre, next to the Royal Yacht Britannia, was built by Forth Ports and opened in 2001. London-based developer Resolution bought it from Forth Ports in 2011.

And last year ownership switched again to a joint venture between ICG Real Estate and its Scottish partner Ambassador Group.

The new owners abandoned Resolution's plans to rebrand Ocean Terminal as an outlet mall to be called "Porta" and said they would focus instead on the centre's "strong brand heritage".

And in June last year they announced plans for a £10 million investment which they said would include upgrades to the centre and adapting it to include residential, office and amenity space.

Ambassador Group investment director Chris Richardson spoke of creating "a more mixed-use environment" and said more than 3,500 houses would be built around the site.

Debenhams was one of the centre's anchor stores but it closed after the chain went into liquidation in December last year.

However, Ocean Terminal is still seen as a promising location for future development.

A tram stop will deliver people right to the centre's front door once the tram extension is completed – the tracks have already been laid outside – and a high-quality segregated cycle route is planned between the Foot of the Walk and Ocean Terminal.

The spokeswoman for the owners would not say whether the idea of residential and office development at the centre were still part of the plans.

