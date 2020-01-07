Part of A1 closed as winds of up to 75mph batter parts of country

Motorists are being urged to drive with extra caution as strong winds are forecast for some areas of the country.

The A1 will be shut from 5am on Tuesday between Haddington and Thistly Cross due to expected high winds.

High winds are expected to hit parts of Scotland today. Picture John Devlin

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of wind for parts of Scotland between 5am and 9pm on January 7.

It said that gusts of 50-60mph are likely and warned of gusts of 70-75mph around some of the most exposed coastal and upland sites.

The warning covers the Highlands and islands, Moray, Fife, Falkirk, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and parts of Strathclyde.

Traffic Scotland said the A1 would be closed with a diversion via the A199 and advised drivers to plan ahead.

Met Office weather warnings are in place. Picture: Met Office

Police tweeted: "If driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in high winds, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider delaying your journey until conditions improve."

They advised people driving high-sided vehicles to avoid travelling on the A1 unless it was essential, and said motorists should allow extra time for their journey.

The Met Office warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely while some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.