Overnight ice causes delays and accidents on Scotland’s roads

Treacherous conditions on some of Scotland’s major roads have led to several accidents and delays this morning.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for snow early on Saturday, lasting until 22:00 tonight, with northern parts of Dumfries and Galloway, much of Strathclyde, the Borders, West Lothian and Falkirk the areas most likely to be affected. A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for much of mainland Scotland until midnight.

The conditions mean there is a high risk of disruption on the trunk road network, particularly within the areas affected by the amber warning and over higher routes.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travel if possible.

Employers are being asked to consider letting staff leave work early, as drivers will likely face significant delays during the evening peak.

Freezing conditions overnight have left many of Scotland's roads treacherous. Picture: Traffic Scotland

Known accidents:

-A720 West and East at the Calder roundabout is restricted due to a road traffic incident.

-M8 J13 Between Slips - one lane closed Eastbound for up to 15 minutes.

-A76 Auldgirth to Dumfries - approach with care

-A92 Lochgelly - Recovery services on the scene

-M77 Junction 5 Southbound

More snow is expected tomorrow, when another ­yellow warning will be in force from 6am to 6pm over most of inland Scotland south of the Highlands.

The Met Office said 1cm-3cm was expected over lower ground and 3cm-15cm at higher levels.

Its warning stated: “The snow is more likely to affect higher routes, with lower levels only affected more locally. “In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

