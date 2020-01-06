One person dies after being struck by train between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Have your say

A person has died after being struck by a train between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The incident happened at 12:19 on Monday near Lenzie station in East Dunbartonshire. British Transport Police confirmed the person died at the scene.

In a statement they said: "British Transport Police were called at 12.19pm on 06/01 to an area of railway near Lenzie station following a report of a casualty.

"Officers are currently in attendance. Sadly, a person has been pronounced dead at the scene."

Disruptions

ScotRail have warned commuters several major routes across Scotland have been disrupted.

ScotRail said they were working closely with emergency services.

-Services between Glasgow Queen Street & Aberdeen, Alloa, Dundee, and Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

-Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High have been suspended.

Alternative routes are available from Queen Street - Edinburgh via Cumbernauld, Helensburgh/Milngavie - Edinburgh, Glasgow Central - Edinburgh via Shotts.

Replacement buses have been arranged for some affected trains. Visit ScotRail's website to check train services before you travel.