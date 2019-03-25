‘One in a million’: Tributes paid to Edinburgh teen killed in Laos

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a promising teenage city footballer who has died during a trip to Asia.

Andy Towns, from Edinburgh, is believed to have died after being knocked down by a minibus in Laos on Saturday.

The former Boroughmuir High School pupil is understood to have been on a gap year.

The Foreign Office have issued a statement saying: “Our staff are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Laos, and are in contact with the local authorities regarding the incident.”

The 18-year-old’s devastated family were too upset to provide a comment.

Staff and pupils at Boroughmuir High School are aware of the teenager’s death.

Boroughmuir Seniors tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken. Andy Towns, one in a million, you’ll never be forgotten. Rest easy brother.”

A minute silence was held by his former club North Merchiston FC ahead of all yesterday’s games to pay their respects.

North Merchiston FC Blacks - Under 13s tweeted: “The club is devastated to hear the loss of 18 year old Andy Towns.

“Andy was at the club for a number of seasons and will be sorely missed by all at the club.”

