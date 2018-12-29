One dead as minibus carrying 23 overturns in Scottish Borders

One person has died and several people injured after a minibus overturned on a road in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A6089 near Gordon at around 10.50am on Saturday, near the town of Lauder which is around 30 miles south of Edinburgh.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The fire service said that four fire engines were sent to the scene.

The private minibus, travelling from Newtongrange to Kelso, was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have now been informed.

The remaining 22 passengers and the driver were taken to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: “We’re providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

“Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We’d ask anyone who may be concerned that a loved one has been affected, or anyone who could help with our investigation, to get in touch immediately via 101 and quote incident number 1369 of 29th December.”

The road remains closed in both directions while Road Policing Officers continue to conduct collision investigations at the scene.