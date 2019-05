Have your say

One person has died and another thee have been injured following a night time crash in the south-west of Scotland.

A woman died following the smash on the A710 close to Dalbeattie and Dumfries at Barnbarroch Farm on Thursday night.

The incident was first reported to emergency services at 9.30pm.

The crash involced two vehicles and the three injured were taken to Dumfried and Galloway Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The road remained closed into the early hours of Friday morning.