OAP dies after being hit by car near Stirling shopping centre

A man has died after being hit by a car near a shopping centre in Stirling.

The 85-year-old pedestrian was on Cowane Street in Stirling, near the Cowane shopping centre, when he was hit by a grey Renault Megane at about 10.40am on Friday.

He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: "We are supporting the man's family at this time and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"The area was busy at the time of the collision with people shopping and I would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact us.

"I would also ask if there are drivers with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation to call us.

"Anyone with information should contact Road Policing in Stirling on 101, quoting incident 1066 of 13 December 2019."