Headlines More Headlines >>

Transport

Third Heathrow runway gets government go-ahead

Businesses may be forced to pay extra taxes. Picture Paul McSherry.

Scots firms could face paying tax on free car parking spaces

A seagull was reportedly trapped on the first carriage overnight.

Seagull trapped overnight in a Scotrail train

Passengers at remote stations on the Far North Line between Inverness, Thurso and Wick will be trialling a new way of letting train drivers know to halt at request stops

Waving down trains at Scotland’s stations to end to keep trains on time

Trains delayed ‘until mid morning’ due to Edinburgh Park Signalling fault

Learner drivers are now allowed on motorways after law change

Kayaker airlifted to hospital ater Perthshire loch resuce

Heroic teenage bus driver up for award after rescuing trapped passenger

Police have managed to trace a woman who came to victims' aid in the aftermath of the crash which claimed one life. Picture: Jon Savage

Police trace woman who tended victims after Maybury crash

Scotland records warmest May in more than 100 years

Severe weather is sweeping up across the UK. Picture: JP

Scotland’s weather: ‘Danger to life’ warning amid fears of thunder and lightning

The last few patches of snow remain on the Cairngorms as people enjoy the hot weather on the highest beach in the UK at Loch Morlich near Aviemore. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland hotter than parts of Africa during sizzling Bank Holiday

Speed restrictions for trains could be introduced this bank holiday weekend to deal with hotter temperatures. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Scotland trains could be slowed due to May bank holiday heat

Public health minister Aileen Campbell takes Mary Duncan, 90, and Jim Taylor, 96, for a spin at the Kelpies in Falkirk. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Cycling with the elderly scheme to go Scotland-wide

Scotland's Railways More Scotland's Railways >>

A dual-lingual platform sign at Partick in Glasgow

Scots-Gaelic railway map uncovers meaning of station names

Edinburgh Waverley. Picture: TSPL

Price of Edinburgh to Glasgow railway upgrade soars by £100m

Seats will be at a premium on some services. Picture: TSPL

Train failure sees services reduced on Edinburgh-Glasgow line

Scotland's Airports More Scotland's Airports >>

A plane similar to the one which crashed. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Crash pilot ‘not qualified to fly in poor visibility’

Mugdrum island. Picture: Geograph

Cessna pilot makes emergency landing on tiny Scottish island

