The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday, June 9 on A198 near Tantallon Castle, North Berwick.

It involved a white Mini Cooper and a black BMW 320 estate.

Emergency services attended.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries.

A 71-year-old woman was also taken to the Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Paul Ewing of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to the public for assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would encourage any motorists with possible dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the crash to contact police.“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2478 of Wednesday, June 9.”

