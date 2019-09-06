New Stirling-London rail link planned by Grand Union

Have your say

A new rail service between London and Stirling has been proposed by Grand Union Trains.

Three or four services a day would operate to and from Euston via the west coast main line and Motherwell from 2021.

Trains would also call at Larbert, Greenfaulds, Whifflet, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Preston, Crewe, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes.

Northbound services would operate from 5:30am every three to four hours, with the last departing abot 4:30pm.

Soundbound trains would be between around 8:30am and 4:40pm.

Grand Union plans to use electric trains being replaced by east coast operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) with brand new Azumas.

LNER run one train a day in each direction between Stirling and London King's Cross via the east coast main line - the 5:26am from Stirling and the 3pm from London.

Grand Union chief executive Ian Yeowart said: “We have started discussions with stakeholders about making this a reality, focusing on delivering a number of new direct journey opportunities including linking a number of Central Scotland stations directly with London.

"We are very grateful for the positive response we have received.”

However, the plans are likely to be viewed as competition by First Trenitalia, which takes over Glasgow-London trains on the west coast route from Virgin in December.

Campaigners have called for the trains to stop at Carstairs to “open up upper Clydesdale for rail travel”.