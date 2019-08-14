New operator announced for west coast trains from Scotland to London

First Trenitalia will operate train services on the West Coast Main Line from December 8, the Department for Transport has said.

The joint partnership was awarded the West Coast Partnership (WCP) contract, which also includes responsibility for running the first HS2 trains from 2026.

But the DfT said the Government will "shortly launch a review" into the new high-speed railway, which was widely expected after Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

It added that the WCP has been designed to ensure it can "implement the review's outcomes".

The decision brings to an end Virgin Trains and Stagecoach's management of the line, which includes routes from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London, after 22 years.

FirstGroup chief executive Matthew Gregory said: "We are pleased to have won the West Coast Partnership contract to operate existing InterCity services on the West Coast Main Line and help deliver high speed rail.

"The West Coast Partnership includes operation of one of the most consistently successful intercity mainline franchises over the last 20 years.

READ MORE: Virgin barred from bidding for west coast main line bid



"We are committed to delivering a range of improvements for InterCity West Coast passengers during the first phase of the partnership and our aim is to provide exceptional service as standard for our customers.

"In 2016, we and our partner Trenitalia committed to bidding for the West Coast Partnership as it is a unique opportunity to help shape and then run HS2.

"We look forward to playing our part in the success of the once-in-a-generation project to bring Britain's largest cities closer together."

A spokesman for Virgin Trains, which has ran trains on the West Coast route since 1997, said: "Virgin Trains has led the industry for 22 years, delivering faster journeys to more destinations, harnessing new technology and always putting the customer first.

"We'll now work with First Trenitalia to ensure a seamless handover for customers, who should still book and travel as normal."

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: "The announcement this morning that First Trenitalia are being shunted on to the West Coast Main Line to replace Virgin/Stagecoach in the midst of the rail staff pension row is just another political fix by a Government whose privatised franchise model is collapsing around their ears.

"Instead of following the popular public sector route, the Tories are taking yet another gamble on the crucial West Coast lines with one of the dwindling number of private operator consortia left in the game, in a move that RMT believes is doomed to failure and sure to result in yet more rail chaos.

"RMT will take whatever action is required to protect out members' pay, jobs, working conditions and pensions on these vital inter-city routes."