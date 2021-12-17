Natalie Evans, 17, was last seen at around 3pm on Wednesday, December 15, at Eaglesham Road in East Kilbride.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5'2" in height, slim build, long hair which is dyed half red and half black.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with ‘Spiderman’ motif and black trousers.

Police are appealing for information on the missing teen's whereabouts as she is known to frequent the East Kilbride, Hamilton and Glasgow areas.

Sergeant Gary Mackie, East Kilbride Police Station said: “Officers have been carrying out significant enquiries since Natalie was reported missing but so far she has not been traced.

"We would like to appeal to anyone who may be able to provide any information regarding Natalie’s whereabouts or potential sightings that will assist us in tracing her, it is expected she may be using the bus network extensively.

“I would also ask Natalie herself to get in contact with family or friends or contact the police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2049 of 15 December 2021.

