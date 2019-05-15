Motorist taken to hospital following southbound crash on M90

Have your say

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the M90 southbound at the Ferry Toll junction.

A van turned on its side following the three-vehicle collision today (Wednesday) shortly before 8am.

One person was taken to hospital.

Long delays were experienced back to the Halbeath junction.

All lanes were re-opened by 8.50am.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.