Motoring ‘revolution’ as electric car charge-point use jumps

A surge of more than 40 per cent in the use of electric vehicle charge points could mean Scotland is on the “cusp of a motoring revolution”, according to a transport expert.

The power stations were used 37,433 times during August compared with 26,119 times in the same month a year earlier.

However, figures from the RAC Foundation study showed almost a quarter of points were not used at all in August this year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Scotland may be on the cusp of a motoring revolution, but step changes in electric vehicle technology must be matched by equally big strides in recharging infrastructure.”

The bulk of the charge points are publicly accessible. Eight of the top 10 charge points were in Dundee.

