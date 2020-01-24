More than 100 new ferry sailings announced for Hebrides routes

New ferry services will be introduced on key routes between Scotland’s islands, it has been announced.

CalMac is to operate an extra 153 sailings between the mainland port of Mallaig and Armadale on Skye, which will run between 2 March and 26 March. The enhanced service is being trialled for the next three years as part of efforts to extend the tourist season on the island.

And 43 extra services between the island of Berneray and the port of Leverburgh on Harris in the Outer Hebrides will set sail from June to August.

The new sailings, which will be a permanent addition to the timetable, will start this summer.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said he was pleased to announce the “additional services for two key routes on the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network”.

He added: “They will help support communities on Skye, Harris and North Uist.”