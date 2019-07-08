More major disruption for Bearsden motorists as repair work to last for over two months

Motorists are facing further disruption as a programme of repairs to a canal bridge on the outskirts of Bearsden means roadworks being in place for more than two months.

The works to the bridge on Bearsden Road, between Netherton Road and Temple Road, started today (Monday, July 8) and will continue until the end of September.

Two lane closures on the bridge and its approaches are being upgraded, leaving only one traffic lane each way until completion.

On top of that, the Switchback Road remains closed to northbound traffic between 9am and 4pm, with traffic diverted past Westerton train station and Maxwell Avenue.

A statement from council traffic officers reads:”Bridge repair works to the canal bridge on Bearsden Road between Netherton Rd and Temple Road will be undertaken between Monday 8th July 2019 and will remain in operation until all essential works are complete (programmed completion by the end of September 2019).

A contraflow system will be in place during the time period.