Trains between Milngavie and Westerton were halted this morning after reports of a casualty on the line.

The woman was taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Bearsden at 9.45am this morning (22 November) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Emergency services responded to reports of an injured woman on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Services between Milngavie and Springburn are currently subject to delays and alterations while the emergency services attend an incident between Milngavie and Westerton.

“Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more are entitled to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.”