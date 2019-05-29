Men’s 10K Glasgow 2019: Full list of road closures for the race

First taking place in 2004, the annual Men’s 10K Glasgow will return to the city on Sunday 16 June 2019.
The areas affected by road closures have been divided into four zones.
ZONE 1
Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:00 on 16 June
Partially closed: Riverside Museum Access Road - Access into Riverside Museum maintained by steward control
Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:20 on 16 June
Fully closed: Stobcross Road
Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June
Fully closed: Pointhouse Place, Congress Way
Partially closed: Castlebank Street Between Hayburn Street and Pointhouse Place
ZONE 2
Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:45 on 16 June
Fully closed: Finnieston Quay (A814) Westbound in its entirety, Lancefield Quay
Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:00 on 16 June
Partially closed: Anderston Quay - Westbound between Hydepark Street and Lancefield Quay
Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:30 on 16 June
Fully closed: Oswald Street
Partially closed: Broomielaw - Westbound between Glasgow Bridge–Brown St
Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June
Partially closed: Clyde Place - Between West Street and Commerce Street
ZONE 3
Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:30 on 16 June
Partially closed: Argyle Street - Between Hope Street and Queen Street, Buchanan Street - Between Argyle Street and St Vincent Place
Fully closed: St Vincent Place
Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June
Fully closed: George Square (East), George Square (West), George Square (South), Cochrane Street, South Frederick Street, Glassford Street, Candleriggs, Trongate and Hanover Street
Partially closed: Stockwell Street - between Howard Street and Trongate, Montrose Street - between George Street and Ingram Street, Ingram Street - between Queen Street and Albion Street, Wilson Street - between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street, King Street - between Parnie Street and Trongate, King Street - Southbound between Kings Street car park and Bridgegate, High Street - between Bell Street and Gallowgate, Clyde Street - between Crown Street and Bridgegate, Albion Street - between Trongate and Access to Multi-storey car park
ZONE 4
Roads closed from 06:00 to 13:45 on 16 June
Fully closed: Greendyke Street, Bridgegate, Crown Street
Partially closed: Saltmarket - between Trongate and Crown Street
Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June
Fully closed: Templeton Street, Kings Bridge and Kings Drive - Nearside lane for its entire length, Arcadia Street - Southbound: for its entirety
Partially closed: The Green - Southbound between London Road and Kings Drive, London Road - between Charlotte Street and Saltmarket
Access to SEC & Hydro Car Park
The best way to access the SEC & Hydro Car Park is via the M8 exit 19. You can also access this car park by travelling east along Stobcross Road.
Note: Broomielaw Road will be closed on the westbound carriageway at Anderston Quay from 06:00–11:00.
Access across the Clyde Arc will be possible until 09:45am and then closed for the runners passing.
You will need to ensure that you travel before this time or select an alternative route. This route will reopen as soon as the final runners have passed at around 11:00am.
Access to St Enoch Centre
The St Enoch Centre is open from 10am and can be accessed via Victoria Bridge and Glasgow Bridge to exit.