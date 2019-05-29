Men’s 10K Glasgow 2019: Full list of road closures for the race

Have your say

First taking place in 2004, the annual Men’s 10K Glasgow will return to the city on Sunday 16 June 2019.

The areas affected by road closures have been divided into four zones.

ZONE 1

Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:00 on 16 June

Partially closed: Riverside Museum Access Road - Access into Riverside Museum maintained by steward control

Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:20 on 16 June

Fully closed: Stobcross Road

Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June

Fully closed: Pointhouse Place, Congress Way

Partially closed: Castlebank Street Between Hayburn Street and Pointhouse Place

ZONE 2

Roads closed from 06:00 to 11:45 on 16 June

Fully closed: Finnieston Quay (A814) Westbound in its entirety, Lancefield Quay

Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:00 on 16 June

Partially closed: Anderston Quay - Westbound between Hydepark Street and Lancefield Quay

Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:30 on 16 June

Fully closed: Oswald Street

Partially closed: Broomielaw - Westbound between Glasgow Bridge–Brown St

Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June

Partially closed: Clyde Place - Between West Street and Commerce Street

ZONE 3

Roads closed from 06:00 to 12:30 on 16 June

Partially closed: Argyle Street - Between Hope Street and Queen Street, Buchanan Street - Between Argyle Street and St Vincent Place

Fully closed: St Vincent Place

Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June

Fully closed: George Square (East), George Square (West), George Square (South), Cochrane Street, South Frederick Street, Glassford Street, Candleriggs, Trongate and Hanover Street

Partially closed: Stockwell Street - between Howard Street and Trongate, Montrose Street - between George Street and Ingram Street, Ingram Street - between Queen Street and Albion Street, Wilson Street - between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street, King Street - between Parnie Street and Trongate, King Street - Southbound between Kings Street car park and Bridgegate, High Street - between Bell Street and Gallowgate, Clyde Street - between Crown Street and Bridgegate, Albion Street - between Trongate and Access to Multi-storey car park

ZONE 4

Roads closed from 06:00 to 13:45 on 16 June

Fully closed: Greendyke Street, Bridgegate, Crown Street

Partially closed: Saltmarket - between Trongate and Crown Street

Roads closed from 06:00 to 14:00 on 16 June

Fully closed: Templeton Street, Kings Bridge and Kings Drive - Nearside lane for its entire length, Arcadia Street - Southbound: for its entirety

Partially closed: The Green - Southbound between London Road and Kings Drive, London Road - between Charlotte Street and Saltmarket

Access to SEC & Hydro Car Park

The best way to access the SEC & Hydro Car Park is via the M8 exit 19. You can also access this car park by travelling east along Stobcross Road.

Note: Broomielaw Road will be closed on the westbound carriageway at Anderston Quay from 06:00–11:00.

Access across the Clyde Arc will be possible until 09:45am and then closed for the runners passing.

You will need to ensure that you travel before this time or select an alternative route. This route will reopen as soon as the final runners have passed at around 11:00am.

Access to St Enoch Centre

The St Enoch Centre is open from 10am and can be accessed via Victoria Bridge and Glasgow Bridge to exit.