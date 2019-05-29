Men’s 10K Glasgow 2019: Date, race route and how to enter

Have your say

First taking place in 2004, the annual Men’s 10K Glasgow will return to the city on Sunday 16 June 2019.

The Men’s 10K Glasgow is a popular race for men in the west, raising awareness of and raising money for chairities which support issues including male suicide, obesity, alcohol dependence and cancer.

When is the Men’s 10K Glasgow race?

The race takes place on Sunday 16 June 2019 at 10am, which is also Father’s Day. All runners must be 15 years or over.

The route

The Men’s 10K in Glasgow begins at the Riverside Transport Museum. The route then heads east, going along the River Clyde.

Iconic buildings which the route will pass include the Glasgow Science Centre, The Armadillo, The SECC and the SSE Hydro, which are all within the first 2km.

The race route then heads under the Kingston Bridge, crossing over the Clyde via George V Bridge, and back via Glasgow Bridge, as it approaches the halfway point.

The second half of the route will then pass the south side of George Square and go down towards Glasgow Green, crossing the Clyde twice more via Crown Street and Kings Bridge.

Those taking part will then head back towards George Square and towards the finish line where runners will receive a medal, water, goodie bag, finisher’s t-shirt and race recovery pack.

Men’s 10K event bus service

An event bus service will operate throughout the event for runners and spectators between Riverside Museum and George Square.

According to organisers, it is in your best interests to get the earliest bus possible, as this will reduce crowding and waiting time.

Raising awareness

The Men’s 10K website explains that “the life expectancy of a man in Scotland is, shockingly, still the lowest in the UK.

“Suicide, in addition to other mental health problems, continues to be an issue of high significance to men in Scotland.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of young people (18-34) in Scotland and almost three out of four suicides are by men.”

Can I still enter?

Runners are still able to enter until Friday 14 June, via the late entry method.

For further information or to enter the race visit mens10K.com/







