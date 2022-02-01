At around 8.35am on Tuesday, February 1, officers were called to the scene of a road crash on the A6091, at the B6539 in Melrose.

A Mini and a Seat Ibiza were involved in the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended and the 30-year-old driver of the Seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed that his next of kin has been informed.

The 57-year-old female driver of the Mini was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff have described her condition as serious.

Police are appealing to the public, and have asked anyone who has information or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

The A6091 Melrose bypass was closed in both directions following the two-car crash.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us. Information can be passed through 101 quoting reference number 0603 of 1 February.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.